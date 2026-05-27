Lawo Sets InfoComm 2026 Plans

Las Vegas, NV (May 27, 2026)—Lawo has announced its plans to demonstrate how software-based IP infrastructures address the needs of modern Pro AV environments at InfoComm 2026 in Las Vegas.
Central to Lawo’s initiative is the Edge One, a converged AV I/O system featuring integrated processing and JPEG XS compression, designed to connect sources and destinations in Pro AV environments and live venues.
Edge One combines SDI and HDMI video I/O with JPEG XS encoding and decoding, frame synchronization and an mc²-grade audio DSP engine. Audio connectivity spans analog, MADI and USB-C, while user-swappable interface modules support mic/line I/O and commentary applications. There are flexible audio, video or audio + video packages and the option to activate additional capabilities using perpetual licenses or Lawo’s Flex subscription model.
Central to Lawo’s software-based strategy is the HOME platform, which will be showcased at InfoComm 2026. HOME provides unified device discovery, orchestration, monitoring and role-based access control across Lawo and third-party systems.
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Among these, the HOME mc² DSP app brings the A__UHD Core into the software domain, allowing operators to instantiate a virtual mc² mixing engine wherever audio processing is needed. Supporting thousands of DSP channels, immersive audio formats, and automatic downmixing, the app is designed for IP-based, cloud, and hybrid production environments.
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Lawo will also demonstrate the HOME Power Core app, the virtualized evolution of its Power Core platform. Partially derived from Lawo’s mc² console DSP algorithms and delivered as a HOME App, it provides DSP processing, mixing, routing, and monitoring on standard servers.