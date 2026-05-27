Lawo Sets InfoComm 2026 Plans

Lawo has set its plans for the upcoming InfoComm trade show in Las Vegas, and they'll center around the new Edge One system.

Las Vegas, NV (May 27, 2026)—Lawo has announced its plans to demonstrate how software-based IP infrastructures address the needs of modern Pro AV environments at InfoComm 2026 in Las Vegas.

Central to Lawo’s initiative is the Edge One, a converged AV I/O system featuring integrated processing and JPEG XS compression, designed to connect sources and destinations in Pro AV environments and live venues.

Edge One combines SDI and HDMI video I/O with JPEG XS encoding and decoding, frame synchronization and an mc²-grade audio DSP engine. Audio connectivity spans analog, MADI and USB-C, while user-swappable interface modules support mic/line I/O and commentary applications. There are flexible audio, video or audio + video packages and the option to activate additional capabilities using perpetual licenses or Lawo’s Flex subscription model.

Central to Lawo’s software-based strategy is the HOME platform, which will be showcased at InfoComm 2026. HOME provides unified device discovery, orchestration, monitoring and role-based access control across Lawo and third-party systems.

Among these, the HOME mc² DSP app brings the A__UHD Core into the software domain, allowing operators to instantiate a virtual mc² mixing engine wherever audio processing is needed. Supporting thousands of DSP channels, immersive audio formats, and automatic downmixing, the app is designed for IP-based, cloud, and hybrid production environments.

Lawo will also demonstrate the HOME Power Core app, the virtualized evolution of its Power Core platform. Partially derived from Lawo’s mc² console DSP algorithms and delivered as a HOME App, it provides DSP processing, mixing, routing, and monitoring on standard servers.