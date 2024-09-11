Lawo Working to Bring Dante to HOME Apps

Amsterdam, Holland (September 11, 2024)—Lawo and Audinate are working to integrate Dante audio and video technologies into Lawo’s HOME apps.

The companies say that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will include the provision of native discovery and management mechanisms for Dante devices and software as well as access to Dante audio and video within Lawo’s HOME management platform. Lawo intends to integrate APIs and SDKs for access to control, management and media signals for Dante networks directly into HOME. To this end, Lawo will also introduce a new Importer (southbound) and Exporter (northbound) services into, and out of, HOME, which will be similar to the approach Lawo developed for the interaction between HOME-native and NMOS-compatible devices.

The most obvious benefit of this collaboration, Lawo says, will be the ability to mix a diverse pool of audio sourceswith Lawo’s HOME mc² DSP app controlled from an mc² audio or crystal broadcast console, or a headless mixer setup. HOME Apps’ integration is expected to provide interoperability for a diverse range of Dante-enabled sources and destinations, such as power amplifiers, immersive audio speaker arrays, etc.

The Memorandum of Understanding underscores the importance of the Dante network protocol in the studio, install and live sound sectors and will enable the coexistence of the Dante and RAVENNA protocols on a microservice-based application level. Already available for audio hardware, by means of cards installed in a Lawo Power Core modular I/O and DSP gateway, the envisaged integration will now be extended to HOME Apps and also include Dante AV video signals.

Audinate and Lawo expect to unveil the result of their epoch-making collaboration for software running on generic compute in early 2025.