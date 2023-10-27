Telefunken Tri-Mono Mic System Debuts at AES

Telefunken Elektroakustik has introduced two new small diaphragm miking configurations: the M60 Deluxe Tri-Mono, and the M61 Omni Tri-Mono.

New York, NY (October 26, 2023)—Telefunken Elektroakustik has introduced two new small diaphragm miking configurations: the M60 Deluxe Tri-Mono, and the M61 Omni Tri-Mono.

Both systems feature three matched M60 FET microphones with TK61 omni capsules and 40mm diffuse field spheres. Additionally, the M60 Deluxe TRI-MONO Set includes three matched TK60 Cardioid capsules.

The three-microphone sets can be used for matched stereo and Decca-tree recording configurations. In combination with additional matched pairs, the configuration is appropriate for multi-channel immersive audio capture.

The M60 amplifier, utilizing a proprietary circuit topology, is a Class A discrete amplifier with a frequency response of +/- 2dB from 20 Hz to 50 KHz.

The M60 is a re-interpretation of the classic FET mic amplifier, featuring components that are hand-plugged into gold-plated circuit boards. The output is matched with a custom US-made transformer for low self-noise and a typical THD+N of 0.015% or better.

The three-microphone Decca tree configuration that was made famous with classical music recordings in the 1950s featured three M50 omni microphones positioned in a reverse “T” shape, most often located over the conductor’s head. The most common Decca Tree setup employs three 1-meter bars from which the microphones hang in a triangle configuration; though larger and smaller bar sets can be used.

The capsule assembly of the M50 featured a 40mm acrylic sphere which was actually a “diffuse field sphere” built into the microphones capsule assembly. Telefunken Elektroakustik has created removable diffuse field spheres as an accessory for the small diaphragm M60 FET and ELA M 260 tube microphones.