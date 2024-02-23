Top Audio Companies Bring Technology and Talent to Mix LA: Immersive Music Production

Santa Monica, CA (February 23, 2024)—The studios, control rooms and lounges are filling up with some of the pro audio industry’s leading companies in support of Mix LA: Immersive Music Production, to be held March 2, 2024, at Universal Music Group’s 21fifteen Studios in Santa Monica, Calif.,

The special all-day event kicks off with a one-of-a-kind Keynote Conversation titled “Immersive Music: The Artist and the Engineer,” featuring legendary producer/artist Jimmy Jam and A-List, multiple Grammy-winning mix engineer Manny Marroquin, to be held in Host Partner UMG/21fifteen Studios’ new 13.1.10 Dolby Atmos Performance Stage.

Following the Keynote Conversation, attendees will have the opportunity to sit in on a series of previously announced expert panel sessions, featuring top mixing engineers, and visit the facility’s multiple recording studios and lounges, where sponsors will demonstrate their most recent music production technologies. The event concludes with an after-party at the nearby headquarters and studios of Host Partner Apogee Electronics.

“Every event that Mix produces is based on the simple idea of bringing together talent and technology,” says Tom Kenny, co-editor of Mix. “The support we receive from our sponsors makes that possible, but it’s more important than that. They are out there in the studios every day, so they bring education, and they are constantly engaging with top engineers, so now they’re bringing the talent, too! And everyone benefits, especially our attendees.”

Sponsors for Mix LA: Immersive Music Production include:

