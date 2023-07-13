MotoAmerica Goes Racing with Audio-Technica

Irvine, CA (July 13, 2023)—Audio-Technica has announced that it will serve as the official broadcast partner for microphones and headphones for the MotoAmerica race series.

MotoAmerica is the USA’s premier race series sanctioned by the American Motorcycle Association. The country’s top riders in multiple classes compete for the title each season across several race events. Audio is a crucial part of the series’ broadcast coverage, including real-time commentary from knowledgeable announcers, rider interviews and the roar of the vehicles around every turn.

The series is broadcast in stereo audio to Fox Sports FS1, MAVTV, ESPN Latin America, SuperSport, Star+ MotoAmerica Live+ streaming, and YouTube, as well as other online outlets. Additional programming includes the Pressure to Rise documentary series and the Off Track with Carruthers and Bice official podcast, and social media shorts.

A wide selection of Audio-Technica products will be employed for the MotoAmerica series and related programming. Under the terms of this new partnership, Audio-Technica broadcast and production microphones will be used to capture the sounds on the track and for interviews of the riders post-competition and on the champion podium. Additionally, A-T headsets will be worn by the series’ announcers, and A-T mics and headphones will be used in the production of the official podcast and behind-the-scenes programming.

Use of A-T products for the series has already begun. Jeff Nasi, MotoAmerica senior vice president of sales and marketing, remarks, “There is a big difference in the audio using A-T mics around the track. For instance, the audio detail from the BP28L [line + gradient large diaphragm condenser microphone] provides a bit of real-time forensics, allowing our announcers to identify and discuss developments in a race with on-the-ground info gleaned from the sound of the bikes on the track. That is a level of specificity that we didn’t expect before, and it has allowed us to tailor our coverage to the fans even further.”