Audio-Technica AT2020USB-XP USB Mic Launched

Stow, OH (June 12, 2023)—Audio-Technica has introduced its latest microphone aimed at the streaming and content creator market with the AT2020USB-XP Cardioid Condenser USB Mic.

Building on A-T’s most recent USB condenser model, the AT2020USB-X, the AT2020USB-XP includes the same silent touch-sensitive mute switch, built-in headphone jack with volume control and personal mix control to allow for monitoring of the microphone, as well as plug-and-play USB-Type C operation.

Additions and improvements for the AT2020USB-XP include a 24-bit 192 kHz sampling rate, three levels of noise reduction (via selector switch with LED indicator), automatic gain control (with LED indicator), and the inclusion of a clip-on pop filter.

The microphone’s directional pickup (cardioid) keeps the focus on a voice or other chosen sound source. A two-state LED indicator ring lights blue to indicate that the microphone is receiving USB power and lights red when audio is muted at the microphone. The LED indicator also blinks when peak audio level is reached.

The microphone comes with a custom desk stand and clip-on pop filter, 3/8″-16 to 5/8″-27 threaded adapter, and 10-foot (3.1 m) USB-C to USB-A cable with a USB-A to USB-C adapter. The AT8455 shock mount, to effectively absorb vibration noise, is sold separately.