Point1Post Installs Europe’s First Dual-Op Avid S4 / Pro Tools Mixing Rig

London, UK (August 30, 2023)—Independent audio post house Point1Post has installed Europe’s first dual-op Avid S4 / Pro Tools mixing rig for mixing film, feature documentary and streaming media.

The company worked with media systems integrator Jigsaw24 Media on the project.

Point1Post, based in Elstree and Borehamwood, provides both full-service and dry-hire audio mix facilities from their cinema-sized studio with fully calibrated picture and sound.

The company has been mixing in Pro Tools for almost 17 years, using a pair of ICON D-Command control surfaces – allowing two mixers to work side-by-side, with one focusing on dialogue and music while the other takes care of the effects, foley and atmospheres.

The post house wanted to provide a more contemporary setup for external mixers using the facility and to provide the same mix experience that larger studios achieve using S6 consoles. However, the S4 console has never been used in a dual-op configuration in Europe before.

“The customizable design of ethernet-connected modules can be quite daunting at first,” said Point1Post founder and re-recording mixer, Adam Daniel. “You need to trust the people that you are asking for advice – you don’t want to be working it out yourself, especially when you are planning something that you have never seen before. Working alongside Jigsaw24 Media and Avid we have come up with a solution that absolutely meets our brief – when the lights go down, we’re offering the same core experience as larger facilities.”

The producer desks are set up in the center of the studio to provide access to a stem recorder attached to an Avid MTRX, through which their playoff machines and Dolby Atmos RMU are routed. Wings on the sides of the consoles allow sound editors direct access to their Pro Tools sessions. The updated technology has already driven an increase in demand from both independent film producers who want to maximize their budgets and younger mixers who are more familiar with the newer EUCON desks than the older ICON generation, said the company. The Point1Post team is now planning to build their own Dolby Atmos Renderer for cinema, working with Jigsaw24 Media once again.

“This project is a perfect illustration of the difference between simply supplying technology and providing technical solutions,” said Jigsaw24 Media account manager, Nikki Pascoe. “While certain products are designed with a specific use case in mind, Avid consoles have a reputation for handling almost anything thrown at them, and part of our role as a media systems integrator is to help clients use technology in innovative ways to solve their specific needs – that’s exactly what we’ve achieved for Point1Post.”

This story originally appeared on TVB Europe at https://www.tvbeurope.com/audio/point1post-installs-europes-first-dual-op-avid-s4-pro-tools-mixing-rig