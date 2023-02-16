Avid Pro Tools Scripting Software Development Kit Debuts

Burlington, MA (February 16, 2023)—Avid has released a new Pro Tools Scripting Software Development Kit (SDK) intended to help high-end facilities and developers create apps that automate repetitive tasks and establish new audio workflows.

Supported by the latest version of Pro Tools, the free SDK is a language-independent API for Windows and Mac versions of the popular DAW that provides access to a range of commands, including open, close and save sessions, export in various formats, perform multiple functions on the timeline, leverage “get” commands to review clips and use “set” commands to perform writeable actions in open sessions.

The Scripting SDK is an external component that serves as an access layer between scripting applications and Pro Tools, reportedly offering more commands and greater forward compatibility.

“Avid is embarking on a new era of openness, beginning with the SDK, to provide users with more tools to connect all of their solutions into a unified workflow,” said Francois Quereuil, Vice President, Product Management for Audio and Music Solutions, Avid. “This is just the beginning of the rollout of API calls into Pro Tools, and we’re looking forward to delivering more openness for users to improve, combine and invent with the Pro Tools Scripting SDK.”