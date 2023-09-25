Latest Pro Tools Release Includes New Sketch Tool

Burlington, MA (September 25, 2023)—Avid has launched Pro Tools Sketch, a new non-linear, clip-based creation tool in Pro Tools software, also available as a free iPad app, that offers a library of free loops, virtual instruments and effects for music creators.

Pro Tools Sketch adds a non-linear creation environment to the Pro Tools toolset. Users can now start with clip-based sketches in which loops, MIDI and recordings can be freely organized and played, and then exported to be shared with friends. Sketches can also be moved to the Pro Tools timeline for further production using its world-class editing and mixing tools. Since sketches can be moved between computer and iPad at will, users can capture and play with ideas anywhere inspiration strikes.

The Pro Tools 2023.9 update is now available to all Pro Tools customers on an active subscription or perpetual license with a current Software Updates + Support Plan, as well as all users of the free Pro Tools Intro application. The Pro Tools Sketch iPad app is available for free to anyone via the Apple App Store.

Pro Tools Sketch features 16 tracks and virtually unlimited scenes and includes over 1 GB of loops and a variety of onboard effects to create for any kind of music genre. Users can quickly audition audio and MIDI loops in the browser and drag them into the launcher where they can be played, moved and tweaked. Audio and MIDI can be recorded and edited alongside loops and then quickly organized into linear song arrangements.

According to David Toomey, senior vice president and general manager of audio and music solutions, Avid, “Every music creator wants to capture inspiration when it arises and act on it precisely at that magical moment—and it should be simple and easy. We made Sketch to go far with ideation, letting any user start experimenting with their notions right away and then simply hop into Pro Tools when they’re ready to take them further forward. We’re incredibly excited for beginners and pros alike to work out non-linear ideas with total convenience, then mix and edit in Pro Tools.”

The new Pro Tools 2023.9 software update also introduces Export Selected Range, which enables Pro Tools Studio and Ultimate customers to export selected portions of the timeline as a new session. This feature is intended for breaking up large post sessions, separating a live recording into a session per song and saving important elements of the session as bite size pieces.

The release also delivers drag-and-drop plug-in slot reordering to give users greater flexibility in experimenting with and changing processing order, and more.