Production Mixer Tells All About ‘Tell Me Lies’

Atlanta, GA (October 27, 2022)—Lectrosonics wireless gear is central to the production sound work of Michael Wynne, CAS, who recorded Hulu’s new Tell Me Lies series.

Wynne, started his career in the late ’90s recording and mixing independent artists at Atlanta-based APC studios and, as a musician, initially started working with picture as a film composer, landing his first feature film in 2004. In addition to Tell Me Lies, he has worked on hit TV shows such as FX’s Atlanta, Starz’ P Valley, Netflix’s Raising Dion and BET’s American Soul.

Wynne’s Lectrosonics collection currently includes SMQV dual battery belt-pack and IFBT4 transmitters as well as SRc dual-channel slot mount, UCR411a compact and Venue modular receivers, and units from the D² Series, including the DPR plug-on transmitter and DCR822 dual-channel compact and DSQD 4-channel receivers. For his booms on Tell Me Lies, he opted for a Lectrosonics D2 digital stream with two DPR digital plug on transmitter units and two DSQD four-channel digital receivers.

For interiors, Wynne typically deploys the Schoeps Colette CMC141 (MK41 supercardioid condenser capsule with a CMC 1 U amplifier and CUT60 low-cut filter). He always works with two booms when possible. The boom mic, he explains, is one of the most important on the set because it provides the most natural, picture-matching experience for the viewer.

That said, bodypack wireless with lav mics is also vital because many scenes are shot with multiple cameras where it may be difficult or even impossible to put the booms where they would need to be and still keep them out of the frame. Wynne says, “The Lectrosonics wireless equipment we use is just the cornerstone to our success on a film set.”

Wynne currently has 16 legacy digital hybrid transmitters in various blocks, but his new D2 receivers work with all of them. He even bought his first digital receiver, the DCR822, before he had bought his DPR digital transmitters. But the receiver could receive all of the UHF TV spectrum and be compatible with both his existing transmitters and the ones he planned to buy in the future. Therefore, he has been able to use all his Lectrosonics gear as needed and keep within the same ecosystem without having to redesign his systems when adding something new.

Wynne’s upcoming projects include a Disney+ TV anthology series, with principal work starting soon.