Lectrosonics DSR, DSR4 Digital Slot Receivers Debut

Rio Rancho, NM (April 22, 2022)—Lectrosonics has announced its new DSR and DSR5P dual-channel and DSR4 quad-channel digital slot receivers for release in Q3, 2022. Compatible with all the current Lectrosonics mono and stereo digital transmitters, the receivers are backward compatible with any of the Digital Hybrid Wireless transmitters made in the past 20 years.

The DSR and DSR5P receivers provide two independent receiver channels and the DSR4 provides four independent receiver channels, offering feature sets and capabilities in the Unislot/Superslot form factor for ENG, field, and location production.

Both receivers are offered in several tuning ranges, including A1B1 (470-614 MHz), B1C1 (537-692 MHz), 941 (941-960 MHz for use in North America) and 961 (961-1,015 MHz for use in the UK). Settings can be made from the front panels which feature high-resolution displays, making them appropriate for portable bag systems, mounted in or on cameras, and on sound carts. An RF spectrum analyzer and SmartTune are built into the receivers to deal with interference problems in the RF spectrum, and 2-way IR sync aids setting up matching transmitters. The new receivers include a USB jack and data connection through the SuperSlot interface for compatibility with Lectrosonics Wireless Designer frequency coordination and system management software.

The DSR and DSR5P dual-channel units are exactly the same size and with the same screw mounting holes and rear connector as all Lectrosonics SR series predecessors, so that existing accessories for powering, audio outputs, and slot mounting are all compatible, including the SREXT, SRSUPER, SRSNY, and SRBATTSLED units. The DSR4 has four audio outputs, so legacy accessories can’t be used with the 4-channel unit; new accessories for mounting, powering and audio outputs will be available.

Both receivers incorporate powerful AES 256-CTR mode encryption, with four different encryption key policies available including Universal, Shared (great for sports coverage), Standard, and Volatile (one-time use key).