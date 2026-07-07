RPS Standardizes on Clear-Com

Ross Production Services has standardized on Clear-Com intercom systems across its fleet of mobile units, flypacks and production control rooms.

Alameda, CA (July 7, 2026)—Mobile live event and broadcast productions solutions provider Ross Production Services (RPS) has standardized on Clear-Com intercom systems across its fleet of mobile units, flypacks and production control rooms.

RPS supports a wide range of productions including sports broadcasts, entertainment concerts, rodeos, esports, political debates and corporate events. To meet the demands of these diverse environments, the company uses a fully integrated Clear-Com ecosystem that spans headquarters facilities, production trucks and remote user workflows.

“Every show has Clear-Com involved, from party lines to point-to-point communication and IFB connectivity,” said Lance Bracale, director of broadcast engineering at RPS. “Any time you step into an RPS mobile unit or control room, you will be using a Clear-Com panel.”

RPS has deployed a Clear-Com infrastructure throughout its operations, including Eclipse Omega and Delta digital matrix frames, IrisX user panels, Agent-IC mobile app, LQ Series IP interfaces, and FreeSpeak wireless intercom systems. The systems are integrated into Ross Ultrix routing environments and configured to support both local and remote productions.

RPS has expanded its use of Clear-Com’s wireless solutions, transitioning from standalone FreeSpeak systems to IP-based wireless deployments using E-IPA cards and FreeSpeak Icon beltpacks. “We are slowly upgrading to IP antennas connected directly to the E-IPA cards along with the new Icon beltpacks to save time during setup and simplify deployment,” Bracale said.