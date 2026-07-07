RPS Standardizes on Clear-Com

Alameda, CA (July 7, 2026)—Mobile live event and broadcast productions solutions provider Ross Production Services (RPS) has standardized on Clear-Com intercom systems across its fleet of mobile units, flypacks and production control rooms.
RPS supports a wide range of productions including sports broadcasts, entertainment concerts, rodeos, esports, political debates and corporate events. To meet the demands of these diverse environments, the company uses a fully integrated Clear-Com ecosystem that spans headquarters facilities, production trucks and remote user workflows.
“Every show has Clear-Com involved, from party lines to point-to-point communication and IFB connectivity,” said Lance Bracale, director of broadcast engineering at RPS. “Any time you step into an RPS mobile unit or control room, you will be using a Clear-Com panel.”
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RPS has deployed a Clear-Com infrastructure throughout its operations, including Eclipse Omega and Delta digital matrix frames, IrisX user panels, Agent-IC mobile app, LQ Series IP interfaces, and FreeSpeak wireless intercom systems. The systems are integrated into Ross Ultrix routing environments and configured to support both local and remote productions.
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RPS has expanded its use of Clear-Com’s wireless solutions, transitioning from standalone FreeSpeak systems to IP-based wireless deployments using E-IPA cards and FreeSpeak Icon beltpacks. “We are slowly upgrading to IP antennas connected directly to the E-IPA cards along with the new Icon beltpacks to save time during setup and simplify deployment,” Bracale said.