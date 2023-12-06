RPS Upgrades REMI Rooms in Connecticut

Wallingford, CT (December 6, 2023)—Ross Production Services (RPS), a division of Ross Video, has integrated three new 60-fader Calrec Argo S consoles into its Connecticut facility’s REMI control rooms.

The facility’s three REMI control rooms produce events for clients like CBS, ESPN, Athlete’s Unlimited and EA Sports. Working with the company’s existing Calrec technology, the Argos are part of RPS’ first foray into IP at the Connecticut location.

Nick Minore, business manager at RPS, said, “Our studios were built out of necessity during the COVID pandemic, and with the increasing number of events each year and looking to the future, it was a natural step to introduce IP technologies as we expand our capabilities. By combining Argo and the ImPulse core, we’re increasing our focus on REMI productions and will also pair Argo with Calrec’s RP1 remote production units for future events.”

Since acquiring the Argo consoles, RPS has moved its existing Apollo desk into its new 40-foot Box Truck, which retains a Hydra2 network in the field. Calrec Brios have now been integrated into all of RPS’ Sprinter van mobile units. With these changes, RPS has transitioned to an entirely Calrec-equipped audio fleet, coinciding with the launch of its new Sprinter vans FIN1, FIN3 and FIN4 this year. RPS’ Calrec roster now includes eight Brios with MADI, Dante and Hydra2 hubs, one Apollo, five RP1 systems and three Argo consoles.

Minore explained, “One of the biggest challenges with REMI production is managing audio. Using RP1s allows our A1 in Connecticut to customize what audio is being transported back to our facility in Connecticut. They don’t need to go back and forth with another audio person on-site for routing or local mixing. We can remotely pair the faders on the RP1 console to our Argo surfaces in Connecticut, making it easy to provide a real-time IFB mix onsite.”

Recent Argo projects include Athlete’s Unlimited Softball, Athlete’s Unlimited Volleyball, and Premier Lacrosse Juniors on ESPN Networks. Minore is very impressed with the Argos’ performance. He said, “Their touchscreen interfaces and modern UI are similar to the Brio and quick to learn. The flexible fader layouts and the option to rearrange panels are also huge plusses, along with modular I/O ports on the back of the surface and the ability to pair faders with our existing RP1 system.”