RPS is All in on Calrec

Wallingford, CT (November 8, 2021)—Ross Production Services (RPS) in Connecticut recently purchased its fifth 96-channel Calrec Brio audio console for installation in one of the company’s six-camera OB Sprinter vans, part of the division’s fleet of eight trucks.

Matthew Webster, technology manager at RPS, said, “Our preference is, of course, to use Ross equipment first, and about 95 percent of the gear in our trucks is Ross, but audio is the exception. We will be fully standardizing on Calrec desks moving forward. There’s no question that Calrec is the industry standard for quality audio, and that’s something our team has been lacking for a long time.

Last fall, RPS finished building a new studio facility in Connecticut with four control rooms that features a 72-fader Calrec Apollo and two more Brios. With this latest purchase, three of the trucks also now house Calrec Brio consoles, including its 12-camera 40-foot units.

RPS is Ross Video’s in-house production services division and handles a variety of high-profile projects for customers in esports, sports and live entertainment at its main production hub, producing between 150 and 200 events a year. Alongside working for major US broadcast and cable networks, RPS managed the production of EA’s Madden NFL 21 Championship Series from its Connecticut facility, putting the Brios and Apollo to use.

“We’re using Calrec’s Hydra2 network and the MADI interface for all of our connections. With Hydra2, our consoles can be connected to any studio at any time and any feed can be controlled by any desk. Each of our control rooms has its own dedicated router and each router sends its MADI to a single I/O box. The only reason we’re not doing AoIP right now is because we’re in a growth phase with Ross Production Services, and our MADI/Hydra2 setup is a great ecosystem for us to be in at the moment. Our operators love it and it cuts down on busy work for them,” he said.