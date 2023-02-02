Sky New Zealand Upgrades to IP Audio

New Zealand (February 2, 2023) — Sky New Zealand, which offers viewers live sport, movies, shows, documentaries and breaking news, has installed a Lawo mc²56 48-fader production console supplied and integrated by Professional Audio & Television (PAT).

When the time came for Sky to replace its old Lawo mc²66 console and Nova73 TDM-based system, it selected both PAT and Lawo to collaborate on the design, upgrade and commissioning of the new IP audio system. The new mc²56MkIII console is powered by two fully-redundant, 1RU Lawo A__UHD-Core audio engines. Integrated into the console is the RTW TM7 audio metering unit.

Lawo’s cloud-native management platform HOME is responsible for connecting, managing and securing all audio aspects of Sky’s live production environment and is supported by six PowerCore I/O gateway nodes with full support for ST2110, AES67, Ravenna & Dante. The media network is clocked by a Meinberg M1000 with dual HPS100 PTP modules, each card offers the ability to support up to 2,048 PTP-clients in unicast, as well as more than 250,000 delay requests per second in multicast or hybrid mode or more than 400,000 NTP requests per second.

Phase 2 of this project will see Sky’s existing Lawo mc²36 console and several Lawo V__pro8 video processors integrated into their new IP workflows.

Justin Loza, Sky NZ, platform owner broadcast core, says, “Sky have been Lawo customers since the early 2000s and we have had a great experience with their technologies to date…. Lawo and PAT have gone above and beyond to meet our requirements, built strong relationships with our staff, collaborated on design and even accepted last minute changes with no complaints and a smile on their face. We look forward to building on this successful formula in the future.”