CRAS Intern Department Rolls West

Los Angeles, CA (November 29, 2023)—Members of the Internship Department and Student/Alumni Services Department with The Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences, Glendale, Ariz., recently completed visits to 21 Los Angeles-based recording studios over a three-day period.

“We just visited one of the top markets for the audio industry, where a large majority of our students and alumni relocate for their careers,” explained Rachel Ludeman, Employment Coordinator. “One of our main purposes for our travels is to connect the face with the name, give CRAS an actual personality, and not just be another school bombarding them with phone calls and emails wanting to place students with them. Those we visit with always appreciate our willingness to travel to them and discuss not only what they can do for our students, but, just as importantly, what our students can do for them.”

“Working with Rachel and CRAS hasn’t just been a genuine pleasure, but it has also served as a truly valuable resource for us at Formosa Interactive,” said Nick Mortillaro, Senior Recording Engineer, Formosa Interactive Los Angeles. “We’ve hired numerous CRAS grads onto our voiceover team in both freelance and full-time capacities, and I’ve been nothing short of impressed with the consistently high caliber of folks that Rachel has referred to us. Not only have they shown up with the relevant knowledge and skills, but also a hunger and drive to keep learning, which is always great to see. CRAS is doing something right, that’s for sure.”

Formosa Interactive is home to creative talent, leading-edge technology and workflows, and a player-first culture that creates content for global developers and publishers on every screen and platform. “CRAS was the best decision of my entire life and it took me to places I never thought I’d be,” noted Robert Kupsch, assistant engineer at Formosa Interactive and a 2022 graduate. “I’m incredibly thankful for all of the help and support for all the staff members at CRAS. We couldn’t do it without them.”

Added Conor Lynch, Director of Student Services, “This event is always successful because it gives our graduates a chance to network with each other, reconnect with their CRAS family, and discuss what that next gig/connection may be. We actually had three graduates obtain work because of this particular get-together, and a student got their internship lined up because of a graduate they met there. This was networking at its finest.”