Lawo Previews NAB 2025 Lineup

Lawo is providing a sneak peak on what it’ll have on-hand at the upcoming 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas, NV (March 6, 2025)—Lawo has offered a preview of its presence at the upcoming NAB Show, where the company will debut the latest iterations of its audio consoles and additions to its HOME ecosystem

At NAB 2025, taking place from April 6-9 in Las Vegas, Lawo will introduce four new HOME Apps. Running on standard server hardware and in the cloud, these apps are said to enable broadcasters to streamline processing tasks without the need for dedicated hardware.

At the core of Lawo’s ecosystem is the HOME platform, an open, cloud-native management system for IP-based media infrastructures. Engineered for automated device discovery network security, and centralized control, HOME orchestrates workflows while providing integration across broadcast environments, the company says.

Visitors to NAB 2025 will also be able to see the latest iteration of Lawo’s crystal broadcast console. Built on the RAVENNA/AES67 networking standards, crystal offers integration into IP-based workflows while offering compliance with SMPTE ST2110-30/-31 for audio and ST2022-7 for redundancy.

Lawo’s mc²36 and mc²56 audio production consoles will also be featured, and the latest software releases for the mc² audio mixing systems will at NAB 2025, incorporating new capabilities for security and workflow integration.

Software Version 10.12 introduces a new Strip Assign page said to improve channel management, affecting the ability to assign, swap, and duplicate channels. Enhanced Waves integration via ProLink reportedly streamlines plug-in workflows, while new security features aligned with EBU R.143 guidelines are intended to strengthen system protection.