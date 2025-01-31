The Sound of Arrakis Snags AMPS Award

AMPS has named the sound team behind Warner Bros’ Dune: Part Two as the winner of its Excellence in Sound for a Feature Film award.

London, UK (January 31, 2025)—The Association of Motion Picture Sound has announced that the sound team behind Warner Bros’ Dune: Part Two is the winner of this year’s AMPS Excellence in Sound for a Feature Film award.

The winners—Gareth John AMPS, Tom Harrison AMPS, Martin Kwok, Richard King AMPS, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill—will be presented with their bronze AMPS trophies in recognition of their outstanding contribution to cinematic sound at a later date, according to the organization.

The Excellence in Sound award honors the exceptional artistry, creativity, and technical precision that bring films to life through sound. Chair Andrew Wilson praised the Dune: Part Two sound team, stating: “The sound for Dune: Part Two was astonishing, and key to immersing the audience in Denis Villeneuve’s expansive world of Arrakis. It is a deeply impressive piece of filmmaking demonstrating the power of sound as a storytelling device. From the power of the Sandworm ride to the tiniest grains drifting in the lightest of winds the sound is detailed and nuanced, creating a memorable experience.”

Ten out of the 11 past winners of the Excellence in Sound for a Feature Film award went on to win a BAFTA and seven were awarded Oscars. Dune: Part Two is nominated for both awards.