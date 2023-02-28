The Sound of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

Get ready for a conversation as epic as Avatar: The Way of Water, as Mix sits down with the audio team behind the blockbuster's spectacular sound.

Director James Cameron’s blockbuster film, Avatar: The Way of Water, returns to the spectacular world of Pandora, bringing audiences along on a rollercoaster adventure. While the film has drawn praise for its eye-popping visuals, much of the immersion that viewers experience was thanks to the exacting work of an all-star audio team.

Discover how that multi-year audio effort was tackled and brought to completion as journalist Perri Nemiroff sits down with

Christopher Boyes, Sound Designer, Supervising Sound Editor, and Re-Recording Mixer

Gwen Yates Whittle, Supervising Sound Editor

Dick Bernstein, Supervising Sound Editor

Garry Summers, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael Hedges, Re-Recording Mixer

Julian Howarth, Production Sound Mixer

Settle in for an insightful and often inspiring discussion that explores how the Avatar audio team handled working with invented languages; recording marine mammal sounds; meeting James Cameron’s ultra-specific requirements; dealing with the sheer magnitude of the project; and much more. It’s a revealing conversation that’s as epic as the film itself!