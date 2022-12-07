VIDEO: The Sound of ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’

Hollywood, CA (December 7, 2022)—Direct from Mix Sound For Film: Awards Season 2022, we’re sharing all our extensive interviews with the audio pros behind the year’s biggest films this week! Preliminary voting for the Oscar Shortlists—including Best Sound and Best Original Score—runs December 12-December 15, 2022, while nomination voting for MPSE Golden Reels runs December 19-January 2, 2023, and CAS Awards nomination voting begins December 20, running through January 3, 2023. With all that coming up, this is your chance to discover what went into creating sound for this year’s top contending films, ensuring that your vote is well-informed!

The Sound of Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Presented by Netflix.

Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro and award-winning, stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagine the classic tale of the fabled wooden boy, with assistance from supervising sound editor/sound designer Scott M. Gershin; Jon Taylor, Re-Recording Mixer; and Frank A. Montaño, Re-Recording Mixer, who speak here with Mix‘s Jennifer Walden.

See ALL the video interviews NOW! Discover the amazing soundwork behind Nope, Thirteen Lives, The Batman, Babylon, Emancipation, Top Gun: Maverick, TÁR, Good Night Oppy, Elvis, Bardo, Spirited, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and All Quiet on the Western Front with the full YouTube playlist.