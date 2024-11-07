Voice of Vietnam Completes Radio Audio Upgrades

Rastatt, Germany (November 7, 2024)—Voice of Vietnam has completed the second phase of a project to upgrade its radio facilities in Hanoi and Danang.

During the first phase of the project in 2020/2021, VOV upgraded its facilities with two Lawo ruby and two crystal radio broadcast consoles. Building on that success, the second phase, completed in 2023, saw the installation of three of Lawo’s newly launched diamond consoles, three additional new crystal consoles, and two pairs of redundant Power Core routing devices. This deployment extends across two key locations: Hanoi, where the system was expanded, and Danang, where a new studio facility was built from the ground up, further enhancing VOV’s radio production and broadcast capabilities.

At the heart of the broadcast system are a RAVENNA AoIP (Audio over IP) network and the Power Core routing devices, which manage the complex routing requirements of VOV’s network. These devices, fully compatible with RAVENNA/AES67 standards, offer high-channel capacity and flexible I/O options, ensuring seamless routing of audio signals. The deployment of redundant Power Core systems provides increased resilience, allowing VOV to maintain uninterrupted broadcast services, even in the event of hardware failures, ensuring high availability and reliability.

This comprehensive setup not only enhances the technical capabilities of VOV’s radio production but also improves overall operational efficiency. The integration of Lawo’s IP-based solutions enables simplified workflows, and with this, VOV’s production team benefits from reduced complexity, streamlined control and improved flexibility in managing both live and pre-recorded programming. These innovations translate into better, more consistent broadcast quality, providing listeners with a richer audio experience.

The project was successfully executed in close collaboration between Broadcast Communications International (BCI), the system integrator for the project, local trading company EMICO, and Lawo. BCI, a Singapore-based broadcast solutions provider, played a central role in the installation, managing around 85% of the overall configuration, including the setup of mixers and routers. Lawo provided specialized support in configuring the RAVENNA network and designing the redundant Power Core setup.

“The expansion of Voice of Vietnam’s broadcast infrastructure marks an important step in our ongoing efforts to modernize and streamline our operations,” said a Voice of Vietnam spokesperson. “Lawo’s solutions provide us with the flexibility and reliability we need to deliver high-quality content to our listeners, both in Vietnam and internationally.”