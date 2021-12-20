STV Deploys Riedel Network for Video and Audio

Sapporo Television Broadcasting Co. Ltd. ) has become the first customer in Japan to deploy a MediorNet real-time media network.

Wuppertal, Germany (December 20, 2021)—Sapporo Television Broadcasting Co. Ltd. (STV) has become the first customer in Japan to deploy a MediorNet real-time media network from Riedel Communications as a core video router.

While STV had initially considered a traditional baseband router and a video-over-IP router, the broadcaster opted for Riedel’s MediorNet network with the MetroN and MicroN devices instead. The broadcaster has also deployed Riedel’s Bolero wireless intercom system for flexible communications across the station.

STV is using the Riedel infrastructure to aggregate video resources from inside and outside the broadcast station and make them readily available to various departments as needed. The 17 MicroN media distribution network devices and two MetroN core routers span two control rooms, broadcast master control, news editing and other areas of the station.

Within the MediorNet AV networking infrastructure, MicroN can serve as a breakout box for a MetroN router and extend connectivity beyond the fiber I/Os to any type of video and audio I/O required. Connecting 17 MicroN devices with a few optical cables, STV configured the devices as a single, large-scale video router. With their integrated video processing functions and MADI input/output, the devices enable a smart device design/configuration in the control room, allowing STV to reduce the number of converters and other equipment.

“In selecting the MediorNet system for our core facilities, we were cautious at first, but after extensive evaluation, we were convinced that the advantages of MediorNet would prevail,” said Mr. Yasutaka Tashiro, manager of the technical operations department at STV. “MediorNet offers a very innovative and effective way to build a system. It also met all our requirements and is cost-effective. In actual operation, we have taken full advantage of MediorNet’s functions, and we feel that the selection was justified.”