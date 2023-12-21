Mix’s Top 20 Articles of 2023, Part 4: 8-5

As 2023 comes to a close, we’re counting down our top-20 most popular articles of the year, as chosen by YOU, the readers of Mix!

New York, NY (December 21, 2023)—Join us as we look back at our most popular articles of 2023, according to Google Analytics. The Mix Top 20 of 2023 lists our most-read news stories, reviews, blog posts, profiles and interviews of the year, so this Top 20 was chosen by YOU, our readers (Don’t miss Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3)! We’ll see you tomorrow with the conclusion — Mix’s Top 20 Articles of 2023, Part 5!

By Clive Young. Glen “SPOT” Lockett produced many of the earliest releases by essential punk acts Black Flag, Hüsker Dü, Misfits, Minutemen and others.

By Mix Staff. Only 10 Focusrite Studio Consoles were ever built, and only four remain. Now one has been brought to the U.S. from a shuttered studio in Africa and painstakingly restored.

By Clive Young. How the audio team on Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ “Raise The Roof” tour brought the chemistry on stage to the crowds nightly.

By Clive Young. 136 fake L-Acoustics products were seized from Tampa-based rental company Se7ven Sounds Music, Inc. and will be destroyed. It’s the latest incident in a slow-but-steady rise in counterfeiting that is seeing the pro-audio industry get invaded by fraudulent equipment.

COME BACK TOMORROW FOR THE CONCLUSION – THE TOP 4 PRO-AUDIO STORIES OF 2023!