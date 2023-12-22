Mix’s Top 20 Articles of 2023, Part 5: 4-1

As 2023 comes to a close, we’re counting down our top-20 most popular articles of the year, as chosen by YOU, the readers of Mix!

New York, NY (December 22, 2023)—Join us as we look back at our most popular articles of 2023, according to Google Analytics. The Mix Top 20 of 2023 lists our most-read news stories, reviews, blog posts, profiles and interviews of the year, so this Top 20 was chosen by YOU, our readers (Don’t miss Part 1, Part 2, Part 3 and Part 4)! Have a happy and safe holiday break, and we’ll see you here on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 with all the latest pro-audio news!

By Steve Harvey. A team of legends—U2, FOH engineer Joe O’Herlihy and producer Steve Lillywhite—re-imagine ‘Achtung Baby’ for Las Vegas’ multi-billion-dollar Sphere.

By Clive Young. Much of Frank Zappa’s recording gear, including a Trident 80B console, tape machines, rack units, dozens of legendary mics and more, will go to auction in November.

By Mix Staff. Noted supervising sound editor and re-recording mixer Fred Paragano recently opened his own Russ Berger-designed Dolby Atmos mix room.

By Clive Young. Some say the Grateful Dead’s legendary, short-lived “Wall of Sound” was the greatest PA system ever; now a Connecticut man has built a working, half-scale replica—and has more plans for his project.