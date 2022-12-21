Mix’s Top 20 Articles of 2022, Part 3

As 2022 comes to a close, we’re counting down our most popular articles of the year, as chosen by the readers of Mix!

By Clive Young. Chinese customs officials recently seized and destroyed fake L-Acoustics loudspeakers, then prosecuted the counterfeiters.

By Steve Harvey. Artist/engineer Steven Wilson has become the go-to pro for remixing classic rock in Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio.

By Clive Young. Director Peter Jackson explains how modern AI technology was used to restore 53-year-old mono recordings, creating the audio of his documentary series, The Beatles: Get Back.

By Clive Young. The immersive audio tech slated for the $1.8B MSG Sphere in Las Vegas has been installed in New York City’s Beacon Theatre and debuted in August with two Trey Anastasio concerts.

