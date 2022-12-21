Your browser is out-of-date!

Mix’s Top 20 Articles of 2022, Part 3

As 2022 comes to a close, we’re counting down our most popular articles of the year, as chosen by the readers of Mix!

Mix’s Top 20 of 2022, Part 3

New York, NY (December 21, 2022)—Join us as we look back at our most popular articles of 2022, according to Google Analytics. The Mix Top 20 of 2022 lists our most-read news stories, reviews, blog posts, profiles and interviews of the year, so this Top 20 was chosen by YOU, our readers (Don’t miss Part 1 and Part 2)! We’ll see you tomorrow with Mix’s Top 20 Articles of 2022, Part 4!

12. VIDEO: Counterfeit L-Acoustics Loudspeakers Destroyed by Authorities (2/8/2022)

By Clive Young. Chinese customs officials recently seized and destroyed fake L-Acoustics loudspeakers, then prosecuted the counterfeiters.

 

11. Steven Wilson Knows Surround (1/20/2022)

By Steve Harvey. Artist/engineer Steven Wilson has become the go-to pro for remixing classic rock in Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio.

 

10. Restoring the Audio of The Beatles: Get Back (1/27/2022)

By Clive Young. Director Peter Jackson explains how modern AI technology was used to restore 53-year-old mono recordings, creating the audio of his documentary series, The Beatles: Get Back.

 

9. MSG Sphere’s Immersive Sound Technology to Debut in New York (7/26/2022)

By Clive Young. The immersive audio tech slated for the $1.8B MSG Sphere in Las Vegas has been installed in New York City’s Beacon Theatre and debuted in August with two Trey Anastasio concerts.

Continue on to Mix’s Top 20 of 2022, Part 4!

Clive Young is the co-editor of Mix Magazine and editor of MixOnline.com. Previously, he was the editor in chief of Pro Sound News, which was named Future's U.S. Magazine of the Year in 2019, the same year Young was one of three finalists at the 65th Annual Neal Awards for "Best Range Of Work By A Single Author." He is the author of two books, Crank It Up: Live Sound Secrets of the Top Tour Engineers, interviewing more than 75 live sound engineers on their work, and Homemade Hollywood: Fans Behind The Camera, an ethnographic exploration of pop-culture ‘fan film’ production. Additionally, he has spoken at 400 libraries, universities, museums, academic symposiums and conventions, usually on music and cinema history. Young earned an MFA in Creative Writing from Hofstra University in 2016, and is an adjunct professor at St. Joseph’s University New York.

