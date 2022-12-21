Mix’s Top 20 Articles of 2022, Part 3

New York, NY (December 21, 2022)—Join us as we look back at our most popular articles of 2022, according to Google Analytics. The Mix Top 20 of 2022 lists our most-read news stories, reviews, blog posts, profiles and interviews of the year, so this Top 20 was chosen by YOU, our readers (Don’t miss Part 1 and Part 2)! We’ll see you tomorrow with Mix’s Top 20 Articles of 2022, Part 4!
12. VIDEO: Counterfeit L-Acoustics Loudspeakers Destroyed by Authorities (2/8/2022)
By Clive Young. Chinese customs officials recently seized and destroyed fake L-Acoustics loudspeakers, then prosecuted the counterfeiters.
11. Steven Wilson Knows Surround (1/20/2022)
By Steve Harvey. Artist/engineer Steven Wilson has become the go-to pro for remixing classic rock in Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio.
10. Restoring the Audio of The Beatles: Get Back (1/27/2022)
By Clive Young. Director Peter Jackson explains how modern AI technology was used to restore 53-year-old mono recordings, creating the audio of his documentary series, The Beatles: Get Back.
9. MSG Sphere’s Immersive Sound Technology to Debut in New York (7/26/2022)
By Clive Young. The immersive audio tech slated for the $1.8B MSG Sphere in Las Vegas has been installed in New York City’s Beacon Theatre and debuted in August with two Trey Anastasio concerts.