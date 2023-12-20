Mix’s Top 20 Articles of 2023, Part 3: 12-9

As 2023 comes to a close, we’re counting down our top-20 most popular articles of the year, as chosen by YOU, the readers of Mix!

By Barbara Schultz. In Mix’s annual look at studio design, we present some of the most exciting new or refurbished studios that have opened during the past year.

By Mix Staff. Allen & Heath’s new CQ Series of compact digital mixers is aimed at musicians, engineers, home studios, small venues and AV installers.

By Clive Young. Analogr will auction off Jerry Garcia’s last touring guitar rig, multiple Hard Truckers loudspeakers, and a 1:4 scale working replica of the legendary Wall of Sound P.A.

By Clive Young. ELP drummer Carl Palmer is carrying on the band’s legacy with a new tour that uses a savvy mix of multimedia and live performance.

