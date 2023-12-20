Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly. Update my browser now

×

Mix’s Top 20 Articles of 2023, Part 3: 12-9

As 2023 comes to a close, we’re counting down our top-20 most popular articles of the year, as chosen by YOU, the readers of Mix!

By Clive Young ⋅

Mix’s Top 20 Articles of 2023, Part 3

New York, NY (December 20, 2023)—Join us as we look back at our most popular articles of 2023, according to Google Analytics. The Mix Top 20 of 2023 lists our most-read news stories, reviews, blog posts, profiles and interviews of the year, so this Top 20 was chosen by YOU, our readers (Don’t miss Part 1 and Part 2)! We’ll see you tomorrow with Mix’s Top 20 Articles of 2023, Part 4!

 

12. Mix’s Recording Studio Class of 2023 (06/20/2023)

By Barbara Schultz. In Mix’s annual look at studio design, we present some of the most exciting new or refurbished studios that have opened during the past year.

11.Allen & Heath Launches CQ Compact Digital Mixer Series (08/29/2023)

By Mix Staff. Allen & Heath’s new CQ Series of compact digital mixers is aimed at musicians, engineers, home studios, small venues and AV installers.

10. Grateful Dead Live Gear, Wall of Sound Replica Head to Auction (11/09/2023)

By Clive Young. Analogr will auction off Jerry Garcia’s last touring guitar rig, multiple Hard Truckers loudspeakers, and a 1:4 scale working replica of the legendary Wall of Sound P.A.

9. Carl Palmer Brings Back ELP on the Road (09/18/2023)

By Clive Young. ELP drummer Carl Palmer is carrying on the band’s legacy with a new tour that uses a savvy mix of multimedia and live performance.

COME BACK TOMORROW FOR PART 4: 8-5!

Clive Young

Clive Young is the co-editor of Mix Magazine and editor of MixOnline.com. Previously, he was the editor in chief of Pro Sound News (Future's U.S. Magazine of the Year - 2019), and has been nominated twice for "Best Range Of Work By A Single Author" in the annual Neal Awards. He is the author of two books, "Crank It Up: Live Sound Secrets of the Top Tour Engineers," and "Homemade Hollywood: Fans Behind The Camera." Additionally, he has spoken at more than 400 libraries, universities, museums, academic symposiums and conventions. Young earned an MFA in Creative Writing from Hofstra University and is an adjunct professor at St. Joseph’s University New York.

Tags ⋅

Close