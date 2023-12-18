Mix’s Top 20 Articles of 2023, Part 1: 20-17

As 2023 comes to a close, we’re counting down our most popular articles of the year, as chosen by YOU, the readers of Mix!

New York, NY (December 18, 2023)—2023 was quite a year for pro audio, regardless of whether you’re in recording, live sound, post, manufacturing, or maybe a few of those categories. If 2022 was spent tip-toeing into the post-pandemic mindset, 2023 was spent leaving any thought of the pandemic far behind. The industry didn’t just get back to normal—it got back to business.

The recording world saw plenty of DAW changes, whether the introduction of Pro Tools Sketch, the integration of Dolby Atmos Rendering into Pro Tools, UA’s Luna going free, PreSonus’ Studio One adding Atmos tools, Logic adding a Mastering Assistant, Nuendo leaning into postproduction workflows, oe FL Studio bringing on stem separation. If you notice that there’s a preponderance of immersive audio offerings there, that’s because immersive was the name of the game this year, with endless numbers of plug-ins released as tools for spatial audio mixing, Solid State Logic unveiling the System T for Music console, and events like our own Mix Presents Immersive Music Mixing in Nashville garnering industry headlines.

In live sound, long-awaited flagship products debuted, like L-Acoustics’ L Series P.A. and DiGiCo’s Quantum852 console and Ultimate Ears Pro’s Premier IEMs. In fact, live sound consoles showed up on the regular, with strings of new desks from Yamaha (DM3, DM7 Series) and Allen & Heath (CQ Series, Avantis Solo) as well.

The interface race continued apace, with Focusrite refreshing its popular Scarlett line with 4th Gen updates, while Neumann unexpectedly debuted its MT 48. Meanwhile, popular gear of the past came back to life, too, with the revival of the Fairchild 670 vacuum tube compressor, Shure’s modern-day update of its venerable broadcast mic with the debut of the SM7dB and more. And outside of gear, whether in recording, the music charts or the concert biz, to paraphrase the old cliché, it’s Taylor Swift’s industry; we’re just living in it.

All that is now behind us, however, so as we ease into the last days of the year, join us on a look back at our most popular articles of 2023 with our annual Top 20 countdown. According to Google Analytics, these were our most-read news stories, reviews, blog posts, profiles and interviews of the year, so this Top 20 was chosen by YOU, our readers!

We’ll see you tomorrow with Mix’s Top 20 Articles of 2023, Part 2!

By Clive Young. A new mini-documentary sheds light on the history of the pioneering Rolling Stones Mobile Recording Studio, built in the early 1970s.

By Mix Staff. Yamaha has unveiled its new DM7 Series of professional digital mixers for live sound, broadcast and more.

By Clive Young. After 140 shows in 33 countries for 3 million fans, metal giants Iron Maiden finally finished their latest tour—and are ready for the next one.

By Clive Young. Toni Fishman of Telefunken Elektroakustik has launched Fairchild Recording Equipment LLC to revive the legendary Fairchild 670 vacuum tube compressor.