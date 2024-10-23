Casa Frida Estudio Relocates, Upgrades to 7.1.4

Buenos Aires, Argentina (October 23, 2024)—In Argentina, Casa Frida Estudio owner Hernán Caratozzolo has upgraded his main control room to Dolby Atmos specifications, installing a PMC monitoring system.

The new Dolby Atmos monitoring system features PMC result6 monitors which are used for front, left, center, right, height and surround channels. It is complemented by an Audient ORIA monitoring center that is designed to create immersive audio mixes for all formats. Casa Frida’s PMC monitoring system was supplied and installed by PMC’s Argentinian distributor Planeta Analogico.

Owned and operated by producer/engineer Hernán Caratozzolo, Casa Frida Estudio recently moved to Zona Norte, Buenos Aires, a rural location an hour from the capital. “By disconnecting from the city’s hustle and bustle, musicians can focus on their music and foster inspiration,” Caratozzolo explains. “We offer music recording, post-production, stereo mixing, 5.1 mixing and Dolby Atmos mixing in 7.1.4. In addition, we also offer audiovisual recording services and analog mastering.”

Alongside a main recording room and three iso rooms, Casa Frida has a 485-square-foot control room equipped with a TAC Scorpion II 40-channel analog console, Rupert Neve Designs and API summing mixers and a wide range of outboard equipment and microphones.

Caratozzolo, who has recorded and produced more than 2,000 albums for the Argentine and Latin American independent scene, says he chose PMC monitors because he is a fan of its Advanced Transmission Line (ATL) technology. “PMC monitors gave us peace of mind when setting up the Dolby Atmos system, in terms of phase cancellation,” he says. “We also appreciate the uniform response that the sound has at different volume levels and the very low harmonic distortion.”

Caratozzolo, a recording engineer with over 30 years’ experience, designed and carried out the remodeling of the control room. Among his many credits are three awards and nine nominations for the Gardel Awards, and a nomination for Best Tango Album at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards.