Electric Feel Opens Studio on Music Row

Natick, Mass. (October 7, 2025)—Electric Feel Entertainment has launched its second U.S. studio, in the heart of Nashville’s historic Music Row.

Located at 1008 17th Avenue South, the facility joins Electric Feel’s flagship Los Angeles location and complements international and upcoming additions including Miami and New York City. The Music Row location dates back to 1920, when it was the home to Bayou Recording Studio, which was destroyed in a 1987 fire. The property later became home to Catch This Music. Electric Feel, which encompasses a lineup of A-list artists, producers, songwriters, brands and partners, acquired the building in 2024.

Genelec’s active monitoring technology has become the monitor of choice for Electric Feel and a favorite of Nick Mac, Electric Feel’s chief of engineering/studio technical director. Mac’s engineering credits include Post Malone, The Kid Laroi, 24kGoldn, Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, YG, Future and more.

The newly renovated facility features two primary studios, multiple writers’ rooms and production suites, all equipped with Genelec systems. Studio A features soffit-mounted Genelec 1234A monitors with a 7382A subwoofer, while Studio B is outfitted with 1238DF monitors paired with a 7370A subwoofer. A third production suite houses Genelec 8361A monitors.

The transformation of the Nashville property was a collaborative effort led by Danielle Engen, Electric Feel’s director of facilities and studios, and Mac. Engen oversaw the interior design, restoring the building’s creative spirit while introducing modern amenities, while Mac handled technical integration, designing custom wiring plans, fabricating panels and outfitting the rooms with Mogami cabling and Neutrik connectors. Acoustician Gavin Haverstick and construction firm Built by Rosetone further refined the facility with custom-built soffits, isolation and room treatments.

Electric Feel Nashville is already making an impact, hosting sessions for major projects including Post Malone’s forthcoming country album, collaborations with BigXthaPlug, and the Quavo/Luke Bryan/Teddy Swims single “Georgia Ways.”