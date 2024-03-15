Istanbul Studio Adds PMC Monitors

Istanbul, Turkey (March 14, 2024)—Turkish musician, composer, lyricist and producer Burhan Bayar has added a pair of PMC6-2 monitors to his BCB Music Studios in Istanbul.

The speakers were supplied by PMC’s Turkish distributor BL Müzik. “I heard the monitors for the first time at BL Müzik’s offices and I liked them so much that I bought a pair,” Bayar explains. “These monitors allow us to hear acoustic instruments and digital samples naturally. The tones produced are excellent and we are very satisfied with their performance.”

As the founder and head of Bayar Music, Bayer has had his own studio since 1984. In 2021 he opened a new commercial facility, BCB Music Studios, which is now home to the PMC6-2 monitors and where all Bayar Music projects are recorded.

With over 40 years’ experience in audio, and with a client list that reads like a Who’s Who of the Turkish music scene, BCB Music Studios has an SSL Origin 32-channel analog console plus a wide range of other equipment from manufacturers such as Manley, Bettermaker, Bricasti, Tegeler, Eventide, Avalon, Amphion and Apollo.

“We record all kinds of music and have worked with some of the country’s most famous artists, including Ibrahim Tatlıses and Müslüm Gürses, Neset Ertas, Mine Kosan, Emrah and Gokhan Guney,” Burhan says. “Over the years, we have completed hundreds of projects across many different genres, and we now feature some of our recent recordings on our own YouTube channel.”