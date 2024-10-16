Mastering Engineer Howie Weinberg Talks Monitors

Los Angeles, CA (October 16, 2024)—No matter where he sets up shop, mastering engineer Howie Weinberg has continually called on KRK monitors, today working with KRK V-Series in his Laurel Canyon home studio.

With more than 8,600 mastering credits and more than 90 billion streams, 21 Grammy Awards (58 total nominations), three TEC Awards, two Juno Awards and a Mercury Prize on his resume, the mastering engineer has worked with some of the biggest names in music across nearly every genre, from hip-hop, alternative and R&B to rock, pop, heavy metal and EDM. Weinberg’s name is synonymous with iconic albums like Nirvana’s Nevermind, Madonna’s Music, and Beastie Boys’ Licensed to Ill.

Today, after more than four decades in the industry, Weinberg is still doing what he does best, from his professional home studio in Laurel Canyon, CA. “I have a personal studio here that’s as nice as any commercial space I’ve worked in, along with two other studios on the property,” he says. “It’s very California.”

Weinberg was one of the original KRK users, having first been introduced to the original 7000 Series speakers, he says: “KRK has always been the number one speaker for audiophiles to have in their kits. There was something magical about that original set, and the KRK engineers did an amazing job of recreating that sound in the V-Series. Those V8s sound so good.”

In addition to his current eight-inch V-Series 8 (V8) monitors, Weinberg also has experience with the six-inch (V6) and four-inch (V4) models. “They are really good speakers that hit really hard,” he adds. “They get incredible bottom-end. You can always get them all bright in the mids, but to get something really big, with huge low-end, is special. I also keep a pair of the V4s at a small, remote beach house, so I can check on records while I am there, and they’re fantastic.”