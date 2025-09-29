Fiedler Audio Mastering Console 2.0 Debuts

Germany (September 29, 2025 )—Fiedler Audio’s Mastering Console software has received a major update with the release of V2.0, which adds the ability to handle Dolby Atmos ADM/BWF mastering.

Approved by Dolby Labs, the standalone application applies mastering workflows to the immersive audio domain, adapting methods and approaches for stereo mastering to the immersive realm. As a result, instead of maintaining separate workflows for stereo and immersive formats, according to Fiedler Audio, the software provides engineers with a single, unified process where both deliverables can be created simultaneously, ensuring consistency in translation and efficiency.

The software aids full album editing and batch processing, so users can process multiple ADM/BWF files with OBAM-plug-ins and their stereo versions as a batch. Likewise, they can export edited ADM/BWF files at 48 or 96 kHz, ready for delivery to streaming services, as well as Dolby Atmos-Re-renders from stereo to 9.1.6, binaural, Apple Spatial audio, and mastered stereo mixes.

Mastering Console can also be used to create gapless Dolby Atmos Albums, even with ADM/BWF files from various sources and different channel layouts.

Master Dolby Atmos mixes through OBAM plug-ins in the Master Channel just as it does with mastering a stereo track. Users can simultaneously master stereo mixes next to the Dolby Atmos tracks as well. Users can shape the final Dolby Atmos mix using OBAM-plug-ins like the gravitas MDS mastering compressor, Toneboosters EQ Pro as well as VST3 plug-ins.

Engineers can measure loudness and automatically adjust integrated loudness values, employing the True Peak Limiter to ensure the master is safely below loudness targets. Headphone monitoring is supported for Binaural and Apple Spatial Audio on both Mac and Windows, while speaker formats run from stereo up to 9.1.6.