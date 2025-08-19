O’Sullivan Hops Over to Frogtown

Los Angeles, CA (August 19, 2025)—L.A.’s Frogtown has a new studio with the opening of five-time Grammy-nominated engineer/producer and studio integrator Tim O’Sullivan’s new facility, O’Sullivan Audio.

O’Sullivan’s renovated space, featuring large, vaulted ceilings, a motorized drumbrella and an iso booth adjacent to his spacious control room, was formerly the home of Beastie Boy Money Mark. “I love these rooms where I recorded some of my favorite tracks,” Money Mark says. “Tim is like a mad scientist who can create new signal paths, unusual gear combos and record nice, distinctive sounds.”

O’Sullivan Audio houses a collection of music-making tools carefully curated over a career making records and building studios, including a 32-channel SoundCraft Ghost console, UTA mic-pres and EQs, Aviom cue mixing system, and prized synths and keyboards. O’Sullivan’s collection also includes a full toolbox of mics, effects pedals, drums and over 30 quality guitars and basses.

Famed producer/engineer and METalliance member Niko Bolas, who worked at Capitol Studios with O’Sullivan as his second engineer and tech support, commented, “Tim is an all-around studio rat like me and proved himself many times under fire. He knows how to operate everything in a studio and how to engineer really great music.”

Following Capitol, O’Sullivan was the first full-time employee at Undertone Audio, working out of Eric Valentine’s Barefoot Recording Studio (formerly the legendary Crystal Sound studios) and was integral in getting Undertone Audio off the ground. In 2018, O’Sullivan, on Valentine’s behalf, reopened Barefoot Recording Studio as a fully commercial studio after 18 years as the owner’s private facility. Acting as studio manager and chief engineer, he also took up residence in Studio B, continuing to work as an independent producer/engineer and mixer.

Popular recording artists O’Sullivan has worked with include Rayland Baxter, Grace Potter, Leonard Cohen, The Head and The Heart, Money Mark, Nick Zinner, Chicano Batman, KarenO, Mia Doi Todd, Andrew Wyatt, É Arenas and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

O’Sullivan continues to outfit and integrate studios and operate as a studio technician. Clients include Greg Wells, Pete Min/Lucy’s Meatmarket, Chris Lord-Alge, Robby Krieger, Drew Erickson, Nick Zinner, Cian Riordan, Dylan “3D” Dresdow, Micheal Andrews/Elgin Park Recording and Chris Fogel, among others.