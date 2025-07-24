Studio Unveils Latest in Immersive Evolution

Stuttgart, Germany (July 24, 2025)—Tonstudio Gress in Germany has recently completed a 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos control room.

Located in the heart of Stuttgart’s historic Bad Cannstatt district and founded in 1989 by brothers Alexander and Raymond Gress, Tonstudio Gress has evolved from a small local facility into a multidisciplinary audio house. Today, the studio specializes in cinematic audio, spatial sound design and high-end voice production for national and international clients.

The team’s latest addition is a Dolby Atmos control room, with a system built around Genelec 8000 Series monitors—8040B monitors for the LCR positions, 8030Cs for surrounds and 8020Ds for height channels. Powered by an Avid MTRX interface and DADman software, the setup is fully analog.

“We’ve been working with immersive sound for years,” Gress explains. “The Genelecs gave us better localization, more detail and less fatigue. It was exactly what we needed.”

While immersive production has gained widespread popularity in recent years, Tonstudio Gress has been laying the groundwork for decades. From early binaural radio plays recorded deep in the forests of southern Germany to years of 5.1 mixing, the team’s experience shaped a natural transition into Dolby Atmos. Their original Genelec 5.1 system, featuring five 1030As and a 1092A subwoofer, remains in regular use to this day for every one of the studio’s TV mixes.

Final calibration was provided by Roger Baltensperger, optimizing the room’s response for consistent, fatigue-free monitoring. “It’s a setup that just works, day in, day out,” says Gress. “We were able to get the precise results we wanted and stay completely within our budget.”

Since completing the new room, Tonstudio Gress has expanded its Dolby Atmos Music offering, handling mixes for major streaming platforms, as well as immersive post-production for film and television. The space has also deepened its museum and exhibition work.