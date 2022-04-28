Tascam Lifts Off at Spaceman Sound

Brooklyn, NY (April 28, 2022)—Brooklyn-based location sound recordist and musician Tom Tierney has been using Tascam’s Model 24 multi-track live recording console to handle projects both in the field and in his studio, Spaceman Sound.

Tierney’s credits include the biographical documentary Get Me Roger Stone (Netflix), the documentary Agents of Chaos (HBO), the TV comedy series Crank Yankers (Comedy Central), plus albums like While They Were Sleeping by Candiria and Everyone Else by Slothrust. He won a Cinema Audio Society Award for HBO’s Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge in 2018.

“As a location sound recordist who is also a music producer, I am often asked to capture a band or performer in a new environment—sometimes with an audience,” Tierney says. “This requires a portable rig that offers great sound, reliability, quick setup, numerous inputs, backup recording, and ease of use. The Model 24 puts a rich set of features right at my fingertips, without the need for a bunch of external gear. It’s essentially a self-contained recording studio.

“When recording a live multi-track performance on-location, I use the Model 24 as an interface with my DAW, a mixer and as a linear recorder for backup,” Tierney continues. “The auxiliary inputs are used for monitoring, and I’m recording a live mix along with the isolated tracks. The fact that the Model 24 can handle all this makes it a joy to work with. The interface enables me to produce music in a non-linear workflow while the internal recorder lets me record constantly to the internal SD memory card to ensure I don’t miss anything. Further, the Model 24’s analog mixer enables me to make zero latency monitor mixes and rough mixes, which keeps the groove tight and my clients happy.”