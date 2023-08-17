Texas Studio Commissions New Monitor Systems

Nashville, TN (August 17, 2023)—Panhandle House in Denton, TX recently had Carl Tatz Design commission two PhantomFocus monitor systems in the facility’s A and B rooms.

The Panhandle House, owned by Erik and Marc Herbst, is a legacy PhantomFocus adopter, having installed its first PhantomFocus System in Studio A back in 2007 and upgraded in 2016. This latest project involved two PhantomFocus PFM HD-1000 master reference monitor systems—one in the new Studio B mix room plus an upgrade to the PhantomFocus System in Studio A, replacing the existing monitors with a pair of HD-1000s.

“When the Herbst brothers contacted us about their plans to build a long-anticipated mix room, we were able to provide some acoustic data for them, but there was no question that they would want to continue the studio’s PhantomFocus legacy that, in some measure, has contributed to their position as one of the top recording facilities in north Texas,” said studio designer Carl Tatz.

Along with the PFM HD-1000 master reference monitors, Carl Tatz Design also installed a pair of PFM ICE Cube-12 subwoofers and Sound Anchor PF monitor stands and utilized the latest PhantomFocus System tuning algorithms.

Marc Herbst oversees the day-to-day operations as studio manager and was instrumental in creating the library motif in the Studio B mix room. As engineer, producer and musician, Erik Herbst is the musical creative heart of the Panhandle House.

Eric Herbst noted, “I’m really impressed with Carl’s latest version of the PFS, with the new PFM HD-1000 monitors. The imaging and mix translation are better than ever. It’s really fun to be able to mix the low end just how you want and have it translate perfectly to the car or other systems. I’m loving the transient detail; it pushes me to be a better engineer and mixer.”