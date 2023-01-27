AlexProMix, M.A.D Solutions Sign Deal for Dolby Atmos

Los Angeles, CA (January 27, 2023)―Producer and engineer Alex Solano’s immersive mix specialist company AlexProMix has signed a long-term deal with Africa-based music distributor and publisher M.A.D Solutions to become the company’s exclusive Dolby Atmos mixer.

Music distribution, publishing, digital marketing and label service provider M.A.D Solutions has offices in South Africa, Nigeria, America and Canada and works with artists such as Reekado Banks, P-Square and Simi, most notably overseeing the work of many African artists in their push for global reach. Already a certified mixer with Universal Music Group and Warner Music group, AlexProMix has worked as a Atmos mixing company for various record labels, including Atlantic Records, Photo Finish, CINQ Music and EMPIRE.

M.A.D Solutions will call on AlexProMix to create Dolby Atmos mixes for all artist tracks, from new releases to back catalogs. According to Solano, this deal will be advantageous to M.A.D Solutions and its clients.

“Dolby Atmos is well on its way to becoming the music industry standard,” Solano says. “As a result, the format needs to be added to artists’ development strategies. Having Dolby Atmos helps them get more exposure and makes more of an impact on music streaming platforms, which can help artists on the rise. It not only enables them to compete on these very platforms, but also ensures they provide their listeners with the best-quality sound available. There is momentum in spatial audio, and no music company or artist should miss it.”