Bernie Grundman Adds to His Trophy Shelf

Hollywood, CA (February 18, 2026)—Mastering engineer Bernie Grundman was presented with the George and Carolyn Counnas Innovation Award late last year, and also recently received a 2026 Grammy Award.

The George and Carolyn Counnas Innovation Award is presented by The Los Angeles and Orange County Audio Society (LAOCAS), which recognized Grundman as one of the world’s top mastering engineers. The George and Carolyn Counnas Innovation Award was presented at the LAOCAS 32nd Annual Gala at the Doubletree by Hilton in Buena Park, Orange County, California, in December 2025.

On February 1, 2026, Grundman also received a Grammy Award for mastering Joni Mitchell Archives – Volume 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980), which won in the Best Historical Album category.

Grundman’s facilities, responsible for a consistently large percentage of chart recordings, were launched in 1984, following Grundman’s 15-year tenure with A&M Studios. In 1997, Grundman opened his Tokyo mastering studios and in 1998 relocated to expanded facilities in Hollywood. Bernie Grundman Mastering in Hollywood now operates seven studios, including a 5.1 mastering room.

To date, Grundman has 1,469 mastering credits, a list that includes Michael Jackson, Quincy Jones, Stevie Wonder, Van Halen, Prince, Joni Mitchell, The Carpenters, Steely Dan, Herb Alpert, Barbara Streisand, Jack Johnson, Mary J. Blige, Maroon 5 and Outkast.