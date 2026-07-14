Telos Alliance Adds AudioShake Sound-Separation Technology

Cleveland, OH (July 14, 2026)—Telos Alliance has agreed with AudioShake to offer its sound-separation technology as a subscription module for Minnetonka Audio AudioTools Server customers.

The new AudioTools Source Separation by AudioShake module enables AudioTools Server users to extract dialogue, music and effects from finished program audio, creating separate outputs for dubbing, localization, dialogue enhancement, music replacement, rights management and new audio mixes. The module can also generate a clean music-and-effects (M&E) track, helping content owners prepare existing assets for alternate-language versions and new distribution opportunities.

For broadcasters, studios, streaming providers, and content libraries, the ability to separate a finished mix into usable components can solve several practical problems. Dialogue can be isolated to improve intelligibility or replaced with a different language version; music can be removed or replaced for artistic or licensing reasons; effects can be separated for editorial work, restoration, or remixing—especially valuable workflows for those times when original multitrack sessions are unavailable, incomplete, or cannot be accessed.

“Content owners are sitting on enormous libraries of finished programming, but those assets are not always ready for the way media is distributed today,” said Telos Alliance vice president of business development Markus Hintz. “AudioShake has quickly become one of the companies defining what AI audio separation can do for media professionals, turning finished mixes into practical, usable assets for modern production and distribution workflows.”

AudioTools Source Separation by AudioShake can be combined with other AudioTools Server modules to create repeatable, file-based workflows for large-scale content processing. This allows users to integrate source separation with existing loudness control, quality control, transcoding, language, and delivery processes.

AudioTools Source Separation by AudioShake is available now as a monthly or annual subscription for AudioTools Server customers. Each license enables one concurrent instance and includes processing for up to 40 hours of input content per month.