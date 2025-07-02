How Do You Mic a Naked Opera Singer?

Houston, TX (July 1, 2025)—Massachusetts-based Soundmirror faced an unusual challenge when recording a performance of the Houston Grand Opera’s (HGO) production of Missy Mazzoli’s Breaking the Waves: How do you mic two nude opera singers?

Soundmirror, a classical music recording and production company, and HGO successfully navigated the challenge through creative placement of Lectrosonics ultra-compact SSM digital hybrid wireless micro transmitter. Breaking the Waves was performed and recorded with nary a microphone in sight.

The recording of Breaking the Waves, an operatic treatment of the Lars von Trier film, presented specific and considerable difficulties during the pivotal scene where two of the main characters, Bess and Jan, were staged to be “almost completely nude” for several minutes. This unique staging meant that the “usual practice of concealing a transmitter in a pocket or under a costume was not available,” explains Soundmirror senior producer, Blanton Alspaugh.

Discussions ensued with the opera company’s hair and costume departments to find a viable solution. The answer came with the Lectrosonics SSM micro transmitter. Alspaugh recalled, “When we learned about the small dimensions of Lectrosonics new SSM transmitters, we went to the team at HGO and we said, ‘Can you conceal this transmitter in Bess’s hair?’”

For the soprano Lauren Snouffler, who was singing the role of Bess without a wig, the artists in HGO’s wig and hair department devised a mesh pocket that they could attach at the back rim of her head, under her hair. The transmitter was secured with a couple of clips and the cable for the microphone ran under her hair and the microphone was placed right at her hairline.

“The SSM performed brilliantly,” Alspaugh commented. “The SSM made all the difference in this stealthy application.”

Lectrosonics wireless systems are a fundamental component of Soundmirror’s regular opera kit; Alspaugh reports using as many as 32 channels of Lectrosonics transmitters and Venue receivers on any given opera recording. In addition to the SSM micro transmitters, their kit for Breaking the Waves included four DSQD 4-channel digital receivers, 14 DBu digital belt-pack transmitters, RF Venue Distro4 and Diversity Fin antennas, and 12 DPA 4071 omni lavalier microphones mounted at hairline with halos, or on ear rigs. Four 4071/DBu mics were also placed on the set.