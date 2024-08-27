South Korea’s KoKo Sound Studio Upgrades to Atmos

Cambridge, UK (August 27, 2024)—South Korea’s KoKo Sound Studio, owned by Ko Hyun-Jung, acclaimed for his music mixes across multiple genres, has upgraded to Dolby Atmos, installing a new converter to manage the expanded I/O count.

Needing additional Dante outputs for 7.1.4 Atmos and high-quality analog converters for its existing console and outboard gear, the studio installed a Prism Sound Dream ADA-128 multichannel converter.

“We wanted all these systems to be managed by a single integrated device, and the Prism Sound Dream ADA-128 was the only product that met all these requirements,” says Hyun-Jung, who is also the studio’s chief engineer. “The converter handles both our existing analog setup and Dolby Atmos setup in one device. The mix room is designed to handle both stereo and immersive audio work, and switching between them is incredibly simple.

“I had already experienced Prism Sound’s audio quality with other products, but the ADA-128 stands at the pinnacle,” he continues. “Using analog consoles and outboard gear in the digital era inevitably requires conversion. Each conversion process tends to degrade the source quality, making it lose clarity and power, but the ADA-128’s conversion significantly alleviates these issues. Even when using hardware inserts from Pro Tools, the signal remains clear and returns to digital without losing its original quality. Since installing the ADA-128 earlier this year we have noticed a significant improvement in sound quality compared to our previous converter.”

Although KoKo Sound is dedicated to mixing, it also co-operates with Dreamfactory Studio, a one-stop content creation hub that has music recording facilities. Recent projects have included Lee Young-ji’s Small Girl and Kiss of Life’s Sticky. Other artists who have brought their mix projects to KoKo Sound Studios include Lee Seung-Hwan, Yoon Jong-Shin, Toy, Nell, Dynamic Duo, Beenzino, Primary, Crush, Urban-zakapa and Daybreak.

Prism Sound’s Korean distributor ANK Pro, headed by Tom Kim, supplied and installed the unit. “Tom provided an optimized setup for our studio and easy-to-understand explanations, making it immediately usable for our work,” Hyun-Jong says. “We were really happy with the service he provided—the installation by ANK was quick and precise.”