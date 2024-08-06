Airshow Upgrades Ahead of Immersive Expansion

Cambridge, UK (August 6, 2024)—Boulder, Colorado-based Airshow Mastering has upgraded its converters to newer, Dante-enabled technology with Prism Sound’s Dream ADA-128.

Airshow’s founder and chief engineer David Glasser says, “We are long-term users of Prism Sound technology and also have a Lyra audio interface in our production room. The Dream ADA-128 is replacing an ADA-8XR converter that we have had for some years. We were not unhappy with the ADA-8XR, but we did feel it was time to upgrade to newer technology that supported Dante networking.”

The new converters are being used across a range of projects, including the 50th anniversary edition of the Grateful Dead’s album From the Mars Hotel.

The Dream ADA-128 will also play a part in the future addition of Dolby Atmos mastering to Airshow’s services. “It will be one of the main building blocks for our new Dolby Atmos set up,” Glasser explains. “The bulk of the work we do is archiving and mastering, but I am intrigued by Dolby Atmos and very keen to experiment with the format, which is why we are planning an expansion into this area.”

He continues, “Our ADA-128 is configured with 16 analog and 16 AES IO. We also have a Dante card installed and I’m loving that. It’s my first foray into the Dante world and I can certainly see the benefits of having everything networked. At present I just have a direct connection between the ADA-128 and my main computer, but there are many ways in which this can be extended in the future.”

Glasser says he is also impressed by the ADA-128’s web control interface, which allows him to house the converter in the machine room and make changes to its settings from his laptop in the studio. “It’s so convenient. It may not sound like much but for me that’s a big deal. The software is laid out in such a clear way that you can see at a glance what you need to do without having to get up out of your seat. It’s fabulous and it is making life much easier.”

Airshow Mastering opened in 1983 in a TEC-Award nominated studio that was designed by Sam Berkow of SIA Acoustics. It is equipped with a Maselec MTC-6 5.1 analog transfer and monitor console, a 5.1 monitoring system based around Dunlavy speakers with Ayre Acoustics amps and dual Paradigm Servo-15 subs, and various workstations including Sonic Studio soundBlade, Pro Tools and Sony Sonoma.