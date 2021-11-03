Turner Works with Tascam at Home and Away

Nashville, TN (November 3, 2021)—Musician, writer and producer Lee Turner, who plays keyboards and acoustic guitar for singer/songwriter Darius Rucker, has a long history with Tascam products that continues at his personal facility in Nashville, 2twenty2 studio.

According to Turner, “I frequently work one-on-one with many new artists in the studio, standing beside them, guiding them thru the process and making certain they get the detail and vision they’re looking for. I do a lot of remote keyboard sessions, where people send me their songs and I add real piano and real Hammond B3 organ, and this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to using my Tascam gear.

“I started with a Tascam Portastudio and later fell in love with the Tascam US-2400, which is a USB controller with motorized faders and MIDI. My experience with these products led me to more Tascam gear. These days, I regularly use two Tascam Series 8p Dyna mic preamps and a CG-1000 master clock generator.”

He continued, “One of my main goals in the studio was to have everything plugged in and ready to go, so I added the extra 16 channels provided by the two Series 8p Dyna units to the 24 channels I already had from another equipment manufacturer. Originally, I experienced some wordclock issues. This led me to the Tascam CG-1000 master clock generator, which immediately made a huge improvement to my overall setup. Immediately after adding the CG-1000, my clients noticed that something in my rig had changed for the better. Simply put, the change was clearer image and better sound.”

Turner is also a fan of the Tascam Series 102i USB audio / MIDI interface, which is an important tool for those times when he is travelling, as he does with Rucker. “I take the Series 102i with me on the road and I use it anytime I need to do a remote session with my laptop,” he explained. “With the Series 102i, I’m able to compose or remotely perform keyboard tracks for my clients. I also use the Tascam TM-70 dynamic mic. When I’m on the road, I use it to record voice and some acoustic guitar tracks. When I’m back in the studio, I use it as my main talkback mic in the control room, which is also tied into my Zoom rig for those times when I have clients remote in. These two pieces of gear provide a way for me to stay connected to my Nashville-based studio by having the flexibility to be available at all times for any overdubs or tracks that might be required.”