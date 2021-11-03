Turner Works with Tascam at Home and Away

Nashville, TN (November 3, 2021)—Musician, writer and producer Lee Turner, who plays keyboards and acoustic guitar for singer/songwriter Darius Rucker, has a long history with Tascam products that continues at his personal facility in Nashville, 2twenty2 studio.
According to Turner, “I frequently work one-on-one with many new artists in the studio, standing beside them, guiding them thru the process and making certain they get the detail and vision they’re looking for. I do a lot of remote keyboard sessions, where people send me their songs and I add real piano and real Hammond B3 organ, and this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to using my Tascam gear.
“I started with a Tascam Portastudio and later fell in love with the Tascam US-2400, which is a USB controller with motorized faders and MIDI. My experience with these products led me to more Tascam gear. These days, I regularly use two Tascam Series 8p Dyna mic preamps and a CG-1000 master clock generator.”
With ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore,’ The War on Drugs Find Beauty in the Journey
He continued, “One of my main goals in the studio was to have everything plugged in and ready to go, so I added the extra 16 channels provided by the two Series 8p Dyna units to the 24 channels I already had from another equipment manufacturer. Originally, I experienced some wordclock issues. This led me to the Tascam CG-1000 master clock generator, which immediately made a huge improvement to my overall setup. Immediately after adding the CG-1000, my clients noticed that something in my rig had changed for the better. Simply put, the change was clearer image and better sound.”
Turner is also a fan of the Tascam Series 102i USB audio / MIDI interface, which is an important tool for those times when he is travelling, as he does with Rucker. “I take the Series 102i with me on the road and I use it anytime I need to do a remote session with my laptop,” he explained. “With the Series 102i, I’m able to compose or remotely perform keyboard tracks for my clients. I also use the Tascam TM-70 dynamic mic. When I’m on the road, I use it to record voice and some acoustic guitar tracks. When I’m back in the studio, I use it as my main talkback mic in the control room, which is also tied into my Zoom rig for those times when I have clients remote in. These two pieces of gear provide a way for me to stay connected to my Nashville-based studio by having the flexibility to be available at all times for any overdubs or tracks that might be required.”