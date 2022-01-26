Composer Christophe Beck on the Music of WandaVision

Christophe Beck details his creative process for bringing WandaVision to life through music, combining comedic and dramatic techniques to create an energetic, unique worldview.

Christophe Beck burst into television’s A-list with his score for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, for which he won an Emmy, and then established his film credentials with Bring It On, The Hangover trilogy, Pitch Perfect, Marvel’s Ant Man films, the Grammy- and Oscar-winning film Frozen, and many more. Listen in as he details his creative process for bringing WandaVision to life through music, combining comedic and dramatic techniques to creating an energetic, unique world view.

Moderated by Lily Moayeri, Music Journalist.

Plus! Take a brief peek at Sound for WandaVision, featuring the Skywalker Sound team of Danielle Dupre, Kim Foscato, Steve Orlando and Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, and moderated by Jennifer Walden.