Awards Season Voting Begins – Updated!

Find out the voting timelines for all the major awards this season right here!

Oscar Voting Begins in Eight Days!

The Shortlist of nominees for Oscars in Best Sound, Best Original Score and Best Song have been announced, and voting begins for the Final Nominees in each category on January 27.

Plus! Final Nominees for the MPSE Golden Reel Awards will be announced on January 24, with Final Voting to begin on January 31. The Cinema Audio Society will announce Final Nominees on January 25, with Final Voting set to begin on February 24.

Members of the individual branches in the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences will be voting based a “Shortlist” of nominees in the categories Best Sound (10 nominees), Best Original Score (15 nominees) and Best Original Song (15 nominees). Those Shortlist finalists were announced on December 21, and on January 27 will be voted on by Academy members when Final Nominations Voting opens.

In the meantime, don’t forget these important dates coming up for nominations and voting in multiple categories for the Oscars, MPSE Golden Reel Awards and Cinema Audio Society Awards.

THE OSCARS

01/27/22 Nominations voting begins

02/01/22 Nominations voting ends

02/08/22 Oscar Nominations Announcement

03/17/22 Finals voting begins

03/22/22 Finals voting ends

03/27/22 94th Oscars Telecast

MPSE GOLDEN REEL AWARDS

01/24/22 Nominees announced

01/31/22 Blue Ribbon voting begins

03/04/22 Blue Ribbon voting ends

03/13/22 69th Golden Reel Awards

CAS AWARDS

01/25/22 Nominees announced

02/24/22 Final Voting Begins

03/08/22 Final Voting Ends

03/19/22 58th Annual CAS Awards