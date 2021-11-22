VIDEO: Thomas Dolby, Wylie Stateman Talk Sound

Musician/educator Thomas Dolby and sound designer Wylie Stateman share their insights and explorations into music, effects, composition, new media and what we can learn from the next generation.

Musician/educator Thomas Dolby and sound designer Wylie Stateman share their insights and explorations into music, effects, composition, new media and what we can learn from the next generation in this exclusive keynote chat from the Mix Sound for Film & Television event.

Thomas Dolby, a musician, artist, technologist, composer, electronic aficionado, founder of Beatnik and early pioneer of what was once called “interactive audio,” is currently head of the Peabody Conservatory’s cutting-edge Music for New Media program, which he launched in conjunction with Johns Hopkins University, in 2018. He represents the traditional MUSIC side.

Wylie Stateman is no stranger to this event, or to the global film sound community. Two years ago, he delivered a stellar Keynote Speech in the Cary Grant Theater, encouraging editors and mixers to rethink traditional roles and focus on the concept of a Sound Director or Sound Producer. For decades, he has been the first-call for directors as varied as Oliver Stone, Quentin Tarantino and the late John Hughes. This fall, he won an Emmy for his Sound Design and overall sound direction work on The Queen’s Gambit. He represents the more traditional EFFECTS side.

But neither of these sound artists would be described as “traditional.”