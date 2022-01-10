INA TV OB Truck Upgrades for World Cup Qualifiers

Greece (January 10, 2022)—UEFA’s technical specifications for the broadcast of European qualifying matches for this year’s World Cup are complex, so to help comply, Greece-based INA TV is using Calrec’s Summa console and Hydra2 networking technology.

Yannis Petrakoyannis, an A1 working with INA TV, said, “There’s a tight protocol that includes specifications for the feeds, transmission channels and audio. The 16-camera OB truck has been significantly customized to provide these high-level production services. Each match can require at least three OB trucks, with one operating as the ‘host’ vehicle — often this one. There can be up to 16 condenser mics around the pitch, one cam-mic on every portable camera, plus other additional mics.”

The truck is equipped with a 24+8 fader Calrec Summa and two I/O expansion racks, all on a Calrec Hydra2 network. The truck has three I/O sound board panels inside and outside, three patch panel bays and three audio multicores on motorized reels, as well as Ethernet and LANs for IP/network connections, intercom and IFBs.

INA TV, providers of OB and production services in the Greek and Balkan regions, is covering home games of the Kosovan national team for the European qualifiers. INA TV also provides coverage of pre-match press conferences, the team’s arrival on the pitch and warmups, as well as any interviews that occur during the event.

The decision to use Calrec technology was an easy one, according to Petrakoyannis. He said, “Summa and Hydra2 are fully expandable, high-end systems from the market’s leading brand. For broadcast, lots of channels and mix busses are fundamental for the audio traffic. But automation, mixing and routing tools and procedures are also crucial.