The Sound of ‘No Time To Die’

Daniel Craig concludes his five-film portrayal of James Bond in No Time To Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. Joining forces with his MI6 team and a new generation of agents, Bond faces the highest stakes of his espionage career. Supporting the film’s mix of drama, action and surprise created numerous challenges for the sound team that were met head-on throughout the process.
‘Mix Sound for Film & TV: Awards Season’ Event – Register Now!
Moderator: Tom Kenny, Mix
Panelists:
Simon Hayes, AMPS, CAS, Production Sound Mixer
Oliver Tarney, Supervising Sound Editor
Paul Massey, Re-Recording Mixer