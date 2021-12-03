MPSE to Honor Ron Howard at Golden Reel Awards

Studio City, CA (December 3, 2021)—The Motion Picture Sound Editors will honor Academy Award-winning director and producer Ron Howard with its annual Filmmaker Award at the 69th MPSE Golden Reel Awards, set for March 13, 2022 as an international virtual event.

“Ron Howard has inspired and delighted movie lovers worldwide with a body of work incredible in its scope, broad appeal and consistent excellence,” said MPSE president Mark Lanza. “His tireless imagination and generous spirit serve as an example to all of us involved in the art of filmmaking. We are proud to present him with this honor.”

Howard said that he is extremely gratified to be honored by an organization representing the industry’s best sound artists. “Of all the vital fragments of the mosaic that each project must locate or create and then place in the exact position to transport an audience, the sound editor and designer’s task is the most varied, meticulous and, I’d argue, underestimated,” Howard observed. “In the hands of a great editor, sounds from the literal to the abstract can be aligned or juxtaposed with images on the screen to inform and impact audiences in ways both overt and subliminal. Sometimes the same sound achieves both! To be recognized by such artists and craftspeople is beyond flattering.”

In 2002, Howard received Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture for A Beautiful Mind. The film also won for Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress. In 2013, he was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame and, two years later, was honored with a second star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, making him one of a select few recognized with two stars.

Howard, and his partner Brian Grazer, recently produced the Lin-Manuel Miranda feature tick, tick…BOOM! and directed the film adaptation of the New York Times best-selling memoir Hillbilly Elegy starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close. He is currently in post-production on Thirteen Lives, a film telling the story of the families, government and a community of farmers and neighbors who came together to support a global group of rescue divers to aide in rescue of twelve boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in Thailand; and on a documentary about renowned chef José Andrés and his non-profit World Central Kitchen.

Howard’s past films also include the 2017 Grammy award-winning Best Music Film The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years, Splash, Parenthood, Apollo 13, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Rush, The Da Vinci Code, Frost/Nixon, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Ransom, Backdraft, The Paper, Far and Away, Willow and Cocoon.