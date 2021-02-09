ON DEMAND: Sound for Film Awards Season

Hear directly from the artists, editors and mixers as we celebrate some of the year's finest achievements in sound for film.

Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television: Awards Season, a virtual event highlighting some of 2020 and 2021’s finest audio and music productions for film, was held February 4, and is now available on demand through the end of March for Free!

Simply Click Here to register.

Supported by sponsors Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Studios, Hulu, Warner Bros., One Dub by Deluxe, Sound Particles, Krotos and Wholegrain Systems, the editorial team at Mix moderated a series of exclusive panels on sound and music for such films as:

Mank (Netflix)

Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

The Midnight Sky (Netflix)

Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)

Wonder Woman 1984 (Warner Bros.)

The event also included profiles of award-winning composers:

Terence Blanchard (Da 5 Bloods)

Blake Neely (Greyhound)

Phoenix (On the Rocks)

Tamar-kali (Palmer)

Henry Jackman (Cherry)

Bruno Coulais (Wolfwalkers)

Chris Curtis, Marjorie Duffield, Helen Park (Over the Moon, Best Song)